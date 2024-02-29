Training Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Standards Development, Information and Training Department at the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to facilitate standards based training programmes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitating standards based training programs.

Prepare, maintain and update training materials.

Assist in the development, implementation, monitoring and maintaining of the Quality Management Systems.

Carrying out research and development.

Identify training risks and recommend treatment plans.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in a Technical or Science discipline or equivalent qualification.

At least 3 years work experience in certification of management systems and products.

Good presentation skills, interpersonal skills.

Proven ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Good understanding of standards.

Supervisory skills.

Must have good auditing, report writing and communication skills.

Lead auditors training in at least one management systems standard.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 05 March 2024