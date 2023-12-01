Transport Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that have arisen in the business.

Reporting to the Distribution Manager, the job is based in Bulawayo and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure effective and efficient distribution of products to customers across the Southern region.

Ensure, in the event of cross border trips, trucks are compliant to the boarder requirements and the countries they are travelling in as well as ensuring quick turnaround.

Ensure company vehicles, including hired third party vehicles used for distribution are road worthy and comply to the laws of the land.

Ensure usage data for Company Vehicles is correctly recorded and maintenance schedules are adhered to.

Carry out continuous vehicle tracking for purposes of monitoring route compliance, vehicle care and fuel usage.

Monitor the viability of distribution routes to ensure sustained profitability of the operation, and proffer solutions thereon.

Monitor vehicles turnaround times.

Aid in the strategic planning of the organization, its staff and resources and ensure continuous improvement of the department’s operations bench marking with the best practices.

Carrying out fleet vehicle accidents investigations and ensuring remedial actions and closure is done at the shortest possible time.

Actively engage in sourcing of back loads for purposes of ensuring efficient and cost-effective distribution.

Developing and following through on training plans for the department.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Diploma in Transport and Logistics Management or equivalent.

Membership of a professional body.

Certification in Motor Mechanics will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years proven and relevant experience in transport management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.