Virtual Customer Service Specialists x10

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Marketing Department.
Reporting to the Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing banking services and customer support using virtual channels to enhance customer experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Opening new account for customers requiring virtual banking services.
- Identifying and implementing virtual KYC verification methodologies and techniques.
- Processing transaction requests for assigned customers.
- Accepting and processing loans and other service requests.
- Cross selling products to prospective customers through segmentation and analytics.
- Signing up new customers for assigned products and services.
- Creating and tracking tickets for each customer interaction requiring escalation.
- Tracking customer queries initiated from alternative customer touch points.
- Resolving customer queries timeously in line with virtual branch service level agreement.
- Providing centralised service centre support for international card queries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Technology/ Finance/Banking/ Marketing or related field.
- 1 year experience in banking environment or customer support role.
- Strong customer focus & professional.
- Tech savvy and innovative problem-solving skills.
REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 20 June 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.