Virtual Customer Service Specialists x10

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Marketing Department.

Reporting to the Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing banking services and customer support using virtual channels to enhance customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Opening new account for customers requiring virtual banking services.

Identifying and implementing virtual KYC verification methodologies and techniques.

Processing transaction requests for assigned customers.

Accepting and processing loans and other service requests.

Cross selling products to prospective customers through segmentation and analytics.

Signing up new customers for assigned products and services.

Creating and tracking tickets for each customer interaction requiring escalation.

Tracking customer queries initiated from alternative customer touch points.

Resolving customer queries timeously in line with virtual branch service level agreement.

Providing centralised service centre support for international card queries.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology/ Finance/Banking/ Marketing or related field.

1 year experience in banking environment or customer support role.

Strong customer focus & professional.

Tech savvy and innovative problem-solving skills.

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Feedback