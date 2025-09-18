HomeMarketSamsung
Lenovo Tab M10 (32GB, 2GB)

Lenovo Tab M10 (32GB, 2GB)

$158
In Stock
Buy Now

Cash on Delivery

Credit Options

The Lenovo Tab M10 offers a budget-friendly tablet experience ideal for everyday use. While its processor handles basic tasks like web browsing, email, and video streaming smoothly, demanding apps or multitasking may cause slowdowns. With its 32GB storage and expandable memory, it's perfect for storing your favorite movies, music, and e-books. The Tab M10 excels as a portable entertainment hub or casual productivity tool, making it a great choice for students, families, or anyone seeking an affordable tablet for everyday tasks.

Features & Specs

  • Storage Memory32GB
  • RAM2GB
  • Extended RAM-

Show all specs

Related

Open ShopWhatsAppMessageBuy Now
Feedback