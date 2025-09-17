HomeMarketSamsung
Samsung Galaxy A24 (128GB, 6GB)

$214
In Stock
The Samsung Galaxy A24 delivers impressive performance for its price point. Powered by an octa-core processor, it handles everyday tasks and multitasking smoothly.

The 90Hz Super AMOLED display provides a vibrant and responsive viewing experience, ideal for streaming and gaming.  Capture stunning photos with the 50MP OIS main camera, while the 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day usage. 1  If you're seeking a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn't compromise on features, the Galaxy A24 is a great choice.

Features & Specs

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM6GB
  • Extended RAM-

