Samsung Galaxy A24 (128GB, 6GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A24 delivers impressive performance for its price point. Powered by an octa-core processor, it handles everyday tasks and multitasking smoothly.

The 90Hz Super AMOLED display provides a vibrant and responsive viewing experience, ideal for streaming and gaming. Capture stunning photos with the 50MP OIS main camera, while the 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day usage. 1 If you're seeking a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn't compromise on features, the Galaxy A24 is a great choice.