The Samsung Galaxy A34 delivers a solid performance for its affordable price point. Its octa-core processor ensures smooth multitasking and handling of everyday tasks, while the vibrant 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate provides a visually immersive experience. The 48MP triple camera system captures impressive photos, and the long-lasting 5,000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. The Galaxy A34 proves that you don't need to break the bank to get a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (256GB, 8GB)
Credit Options
$288
In Stock
Buy Now
Cash on Delivery
Features & Specs
- ➤ Storage Memory256GB
- ➤ RAM8GB
- ➤ Extended RAM-