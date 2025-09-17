Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (128GB, 6GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 delivers a premium experience without the premium price. Its smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display and capable processor ensure seamless everyday performance, perfect for streaming and gaming. The long-lasting battery and solid cameras make it a practical choice for capturing life's moments. While offering a glass back and IP67 water resistance, the A35 balances performance and value, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious shoppers seeking a feature-rich smartphone.