Samsung Galaxy F14 (128GB, 6GB) 5G

Samsung Galaxy F14 (128GB, 6GB) 5G

Samsung Galaxy F14 Specifications:

1. Release Date:  

- Released on March 30, 2023.

2. Dimensions and Weight:  

- Dimensions: 166.8 x 77.2 x 9.4 mm (6.57 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)  

- Weight: 206 g (7.27 oz)

3. Operating System:  

- Android 13, One UI Core 5.1

4. Storage:  

- 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM  

- Expandable with microSDXC card

5. Display:  

- 6.6" PLS LCD display  

- Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)  

- 90Hz refresh rate  

- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6. Camera:  

- Main Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)  

- Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR  

- Video Recording: 1080p@30fps  

- Selfie Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0 (wide)  

- Video Recording: 1080p@30fps

7. Performance:  

- Chipset: Exynos 1330 (5nm)  

- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)  

- GPU: Mali-G68 MP2  

- RAM: 4GB/6GB

8. Battery:  

- Capacity: 6000mAh  

- Charging: 25W wired charging  

- Non-removable Li-Po battery

9. Connectivity:  

- Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G  

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)  

- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct  

- Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE  

- GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC  

- USB Type-C 2.0

10. Additional Features:   

- Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)   

- Sensors: accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass   

- FM radio with recording

11. Colors:   

- Black, Green, Purple

12. Models:   

- SM-E146B, SM-E146B/DS

13. SAR Value:   

- 0.69 W/kg (head)

14. Price:    - $148

