Samsung Galaxy F14 (128GB, 6GB) 5G

Samsung Galaxy F14 Specifications:
1. Release Date:
- Released on March 30, 2023.
2. Dimensions and Weight:
- Dimensions: 166.8 x 77.2 x 9.4 mm (6.57 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)
- Weight: 206 g (7.27 oz)
3. Operating System:
- Android 13, One UI Core 5.1
4. Storage:
- 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM
- Expandable with microSDXC card
5. Display:
- 6.6" PLS LCD display
- Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
- 90Hz refresh rate
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
6. Camera:
- Main Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
- Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR
- Video Recording: 1080p@30fps
- Selfie Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0 (wide)
- Video Recording: 1080p@30fps
7. Performance:
- Chipset: Exynos 1330 (5nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G68 MP2
- RAM: 4GB/6GB
8. Battery:
- Capacity: 6000mAh
- Charging: 25W wired charging
- Non-removable Li-Po battery
9. Connectivity:
- Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
- Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
- GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
- USB Type-C 2.0
10. Additional Features:
- Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
- Sensors: accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- FM radio with recording
11. Colors:
- Black, Green, Purple
12. Models:
- SM-E146B, SM-E146B/DS
13. SAR Value:
- 0.69 W/kg (head)
14. Price: - $148