Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (128GB, 6GB)

Samsung Galaxy M14 Specifications:1. Design and Dimensions:- Dimensions: 166.8 x 77.2 x 9.4 mm- Weight: 206 g- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame- SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)2. Display:- Type: PLS LCD, 90Hz- Size: 6.6 inches- Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 53. Platform:- Operating System: Android 13, One UI core 5.1- Chipset: Exynos 1330 (5nm)- CPU: Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)- GPU: Mali-G68 MP24. Memory:- Card slot: microSDHC (dedicated slot)- Internal Storage: 128GB- RAM: 4GB/6GB5. Main Camera:- Triple Camera Setup: - 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF - 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) - 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)- Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR- Video: 1080p@30fps6. Selfie Camera:- Single Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)- Video: 1080p@30fps7. Sound:- Loudspeaker: Yes- 3.5mm jack: Yes8. Connectivity:- WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct- Bluetooth: 5.2, A2DP, LE- GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC- NFC: Yes- USB: USB Type-C 2.09. Features:- Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass10. Battery:- Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable- Charging: 15W wired (international), 25W wired (India)11. Miscellaneous:- Colors: Navy Blue, Light Blue, Silver- Models: SM-M146B, SM-M146B/DS, SM-M146B/DSN- SAR EU: 0.48 W/kg (head), 1.53 W/kg (body)