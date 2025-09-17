Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F54 is a powerful mid-range smartphone delivering exceptional value. Its octa-core processor ensures smooth multitasking and effortless app launches. The stunning 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate provides a vibrant and responsive viewing experience. Capture stunning photos with the 108MP OIS triple camera system, and enjoy all-day usage with the massive 6,000mAh battery. If you're looking for a feature-packed smartphone that doesn't break the bank, the Galaxy F54 is an excellent choice.