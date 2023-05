Below are fuel prices in Zimbabwe from June 2020 to the present day. June 2020 is when pricing in USD was provided by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA). All prices below are therefore as announced by ZERA.

For feedback or questions, please contact us at hello@pindula.com.

2023 Fuel Prices

Date Diesel (USD) Petrol (USD) 6 Mar $1.67 $1.62 10 Feb $1.70 $1.61 26 Jan $1.68 $1.59 18 Jan $1.62 $1.54 11 Jan 2023 $1.63 $1.53

2022 Fuel Prices

Date Diesel (USD) Petrol (USD) 29 Dec $1.65 $1.50 21 Dec $1.62 $1.48 15 Dec $1.62 $1.50 8 Dec $1.66 $1.55 30 Nov $1.70 $1.54 23 Nov $1.73 $1.59 16 Nov $1.73 $1.60 2 Nov $1.73 $1.57 26 Oct $1.73 $1.54 19 Oct $1.73 $1.56 12 Oct $1.73 $.155 6 Oct $1.69 $1.52 28 Sep $1.70 $1.51 19 Sep $1.74 $1.52 8 Sep $1.74 $1.53 30 Aug $1.74 $1.58 26 Aug $1.74 $1.58 16 Aug $1.74 $1.57 2 Aug $1.74 $1.60 27 July $1.76 $1.61 18 July $1.80 $1.70 13 July $1.86 $1.76 5 July $1.88 $1.77 25 Jun $1.88 $1.77 7 Jun $1.76 $1.73 20 May $1.74 $1.68 6 May $1.71 $1.64 25 Apr $1.71 $1.63 21 Mar $1.60 $1.59 9 Mar $1.68 $1.67 4 Mar $1.51 $1.51 4 Feb $1.44 $1.44 6 Jan 2022 $1.38 $1.41

2021 Fuel Prices

Date Diesel (USD) Petrol (USD) 8 Dec 2021 $1.38 $1.42 5 Nov $1.38 $1.40 5 Oct $1.38 $1.40 8 Sep $1.34 $1.38 4 Aug $1.33 $1.37 5 Jul* no review issued $1.30 $1.33 5 Jun $1.30 $1.33 5 May $1.32 $1.33 5 Apr $1.32 $1.34 5 Mar $1.32 $1.30 5 Feb $1.27 $1.26 5 Jan 2021 $1.23 $1.21 5 Dec 2020 $1.19 $1.19

2020 Fuel Prices