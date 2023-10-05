20 000 People Transit Through Beitbridge Border Daily - President Ramaphosa

20 000 People Transit Through Beitbridge Border Daily - President Ramaphosa4 minutes ago
An estimated 20 000 people cross the Zimbabwe/South Africa border on a daily basis.
This was said by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this Thursday while addressing journalists soon after receiving his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the South African side of the Beitbridge border.
President Mnangagwa was in South Africa at the invitation of Ramaphosa to inspect the border in order to find ways of improving the movement of people and goods between the two countries. Said Ramaphosa:
We are here on a border inspection to come and see how our two borders are functioning because so many people, visitors from both countries cross the border, I’m told sometimes it’s up to 18 000, 20 000 people a day and so we want to ensure that our two border processes function well so as to enhance ease of movement of our people and ease of movement of goods so that trade between the two countries can be improved. So, this is an inspection visit by both of us.
Ramaphosa was expected to preside over the launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Musina, Limpopo Province, and also hold official talks with Mnangagwa.
