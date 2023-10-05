20 000 People Transit Through Beitbridge Border Daily - President Ramaphosa

4 minutes ago

An estimated 20 000 people cross the Zimbabwe/South Africa border on a daily basis.

This was said by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this Thursday while addressing journalists soon after receiving his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the South African side of the Beitbridge border.

President Mnangagwa was in South Africa at the invitation of Ramaphosa to inspect the border in order to find ways of improving the movement of people and goods between the two countries. Said Ramaphosa:

Feedback