itel Smart Watch 1 ES

Introducing the itel Smartwatch 1es in Zimbabwe - the perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability.

This sleek and modern smartwatch is designed to complement your busy lifestyle without breaking the bank. With its price tag, it's the perfect choice for anyone looking for their first smartwatch or a budget-friendly upgrade.

Featuring a sleek display and a unique rotatable knob design, the Smartwatch 1es is easy to navigate and customize. Choose from over 170 different watch faces to match your style and mood. Plus, with IP68 water-resistant certification, you can wear it with confidence knowing it can withstand splashes and spills.

The Smartwatch 1es is not just a pretty face - it's also a powerful fitness tracker. Keep an eye on your health and wellness goals with its built-in fitness tracking features. And with a long-lasting battery life, you won't have to worry about constantly recharging.

