Till Operator Disappears With Over US$4 100, R12 400

Police in Chiredzi are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Takudzwa Chipfuwa aged 28 who is being sought in connection with a case of theft that occurred on April 10, 2023, at a wholesale shop. The suspect allegedly stole US$4 102.50 and R12 483,50 at the shop where he was employed as a till operator. The last known address of the suspect is 1836 Denhe Road Tshovani, Chiredzi. Anyone with information to contact CID Chiredzi on +263 312 313 690 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197.

Employee theft is a common problem in Zimbabwe and takes many forms, including stealing cash or goods from the employer, embezzlement, fraud, and other related crimes.

Employers can take steps to prevent employee theft by implementing strict financial controls, conducting background checks on new hires, and providing fair wages and benefits to employees.

More: Pindula News