350 Epworth Families Set To Receive Title Deeds

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Saturday expected to personally hand over title deeds to 350 Epworth households during the launch of the title deeds and settlement regularisation programme.

In an interview with The Herald on Friday, Epworth Member of Parliament (MP), Zalerah Makari, said an inter-ministerial task force is heading the programme. She said:

The President is true to his word and I am glad that he will deliver the main thing we requested from him during our campaign. Shelter is a necessity so the people are excited and personally, I am humbled that the President would remember a forgotten dormitory township like Epworth. He (President Mnangagwa) will be issuing title deeds to about 350 families tomorrow (today). It is an ongoing programme as people qualify and regularisation takes place, people will be going to sign for these title deeds. The mood is electric, and people are excited, the naysayers said this would not happen, it is a political gimmick but were are now getting title deeds in Epworth which is a great milestone.

Some of the Epworth residents expected to receive title deeds today are Phillip Mbai Mbai, Maria Tom and Olivia Takavarasha.

