"ZRP Has No Mandate To Inspect Shop Licences"

City of Harare mayor Jacob Mafume says it is not the mandate of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to inspect businesspeople’s operating licences.

This comes after police officers were filmed confronting a businesswoman in the central business district (CBD) purportedly asking to see her operating licence. Said Mafume:

We have taken note of the video of police officers asking for business licences in the city centre and we are going to write to the Officer Commanding Harare asking him to explain. Police have no role in inspecting business licences in the city. It’s the duty of municipal police. We believe that this is a duplication of roles that will breed-rent-seeking behaviour.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay that police have a constitutional mandate to enforce all the laws in the country, including municipal by-laws. He said:

The Harare mayor knows what to do when he has a complaint. He should write to the Police Commissioner-General. In terms of the country’s laws, ZRP has a constitutional mandate to enforce all the laws promulgated by Parliament. We have the mandate to enforce laws such as Forestry Act, EMA Act and council by-laws in the country. So there is nothing sinister about police inspecting if businesses are operating within the confines of the law.

The enforcement of municipal by-laws is primarily the responsibility of local authorities.

However, the ZRP may be called upon to assist in enforcing municipal by-laws if necessary.

