CCC Allegedly Failing To Find Candidates For Some Rural Wards, Constituencies

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is allegedly facing challenges in some rural wards where villagers are hesitant to stand as opposition candidates. According to cluster leaders who spoke to NewsDay, the party is having difficulty finding candidates in remote areas like Muzarabani, Mudzi, and Chimanimani. One party cluster leader who declined to be named […]

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is allegedly facing challenges in some rural wards where villagers are hesitant to stand as opposition candidates.

According to cluster leaders who spoke to NewsDay, the party is having difficulty finding candidates in remote areas like Muzarabani, Mudzi, and Chimanimani. One party cluster leader who declined to be named is quoted as saying:

Things are not looking good on the ground. There are no takers in perceived Zanu PF strongholds because people are vulnerable and they do not know where to report if they are harassed or their houses burnt. CCC has no established structures. In most rural communities, to be labelled an opposition attracts serious backlash.

Reports indicate that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is facing difficulties in finding candidates for some wards, with only one candidate identified out of 22 Wards in Chimanimani and none in 24 wards in Mashonaland West province.

According to sources, some opposition leaders have focused on rural constituencies under the Mugwazo program but have opted for safer urban seats.

Chalton Hwende, the interim secretary-general of CCC, who is eligible to represent the Mhondoro area chose to be nominated in Kuwadzana (Harare), while vice-president Tendai Biti who is eligible to contest in Murewa opted for a safe seat in Harare East constituency.

The party is also allegedly grappling with the issue of double nominations.

The CCC has also been accused of double standards after some candidates renounced their MDC membership at the last minute to be nominated under a CCC ticket. Former MDC Alliance Harare chairperson Zivanai Mhetu was allowed to be nominated in the Epworth North constituency.

The party’s selection process involves conducting surveys and preparing a report with nominated candidates’ names, scores, and stakeholder comments. The nominated candidates will be approached by the Citizen’s Candidates Independent Selection Panel (CISP) to confirm their willingness to be considered as candidates.

However, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba dismissed reports that the party was struggling to field candidates in rural wards. He said:

That is not true that we are failing to find candidates. We have residue of all the 1 970 wards in Zimbabwe. Those who are alleging that, maybe, they are saying so because of the nominations that come late. We are now moving to the citizens caucus stage.

The CCC’s spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere explained that the party’s candidate selection process has four stages, with the nomination being the first stage. After nomination, there will be a vetting process and consultation with key stakeholders. Next, there will be community consensus building where citizens will have the opportunity to choose their preferred candidate and ask questions about their eligibility.