Ghanaian Player Claims Dynamos Will Struggle Until They Pay His US$200

Former Dynamos’ Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah has warned his former paymasters that they will never succeed until they pay him US$200 which he claims they owe him.

Appiah was at Dynamos for the past two years and his contract was not renewed upon expiration at the end of 2022 season.

He is now back in Ghana where he is without a club.

Since the beggining of this year, Appiah has been demanding his US$200 from Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze.

Dynamos players were each given US$200 for finishing third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) last year but Appiah didn’t receive his.

Appiah was staying at a house in Greendale, Harare and he is said to have destroyed club property.

As per his contract, Appiah’s share of the prize money was supposed to be channelled towards the repair or replacement of the property.

He shared the house with Taimon Mvula, Tinashe Makanda and Albert Eonde who are all said to have returned their items intact.

Speaking to The Herald, Appiah however, dismissed claims that he destroyed Dynamos’ property and has warned the Glamour Boys that they will suffer until they pay him his money. He said:

After the season (last year), we were in third position, they (Dynamos) gave everybody US$200. It’s the prize money, it’s the money that I have worked for. They (Dynamos) were just saying the house that we were staying in, we were six or so and they removed two and four were left. They are talking about some beds, televisions and fridges. I don’t know what they are talking about. But I told them that after the fifth game (of the season), they will see where they will be. If they like, they will give me my money or if they don’t like they must keep the money. No matter how they are going to try, they will struggle unless they give me my money. They will not be relegated but the position that Dynamos finished in last season (third), they will not finish in that position this season. Even top four, they won’t be there, even in any respectable position, they will not be there, but they will not be relegated. They must give me my money; that’s money I have worked for. If they think these are empty threats, I am going to give them a clue. We beat Cranborne Bullets and Bulawayo Chiefs at home last year, all these teams we beat them… This (poor form) has nothing to do with coaches, Dynamos must give me my money. God is there for everybody.

Dynamos were supposed to play their fifth PSL match against Highlnders but the match was postponed as the two clubs played in the Independence Cup final in Mt Darwin.

DeMbare then played their fifth match of the season against Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday and were beaten 3-2.

In fact, the win was Bulawayo Chiefs’s first victory of the 2023 season.

More: Pindula News