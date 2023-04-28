Till Operator Vanishes With US$5 800

A till operator at a wholesaler based in Msasa, Harare allegedly disappeared with almost US$6 000 last Friday.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova said Emily Jena vanished with a total of US$5 800.

Insp Dzvova has appealed to anyone with information on Jena’s whereabouts to come forward to help with investigations. He said:

Police are investigating a case involving a wholesaler till operator who is believed to have disappeared with cash. On April 21, the accused was on duty at her workplace. After knocking off at around 5.45 pm, the accused went to the cash office where she left her till bag without balancing it off with the cash officer. She was reported to have hurriedly left the cash office indicating that she was going to check her till and never returned. After balancing the daily sales from the till operators, it was noted that the accused had run away with company cash amounting to US$5 800.

This comes barely a month after a 28-year-old till operator in Chiredzi allegedly stole more than US$4 100 and R12 400 from his employer before vanishing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Takudzwa Chipfuwa was employed as a till operator at a wholesale in Chiredzi.

It is alleged that Chipfuwa stole the cash on 10 April this year before disappearing.

Employee theft is a common problem in Zimbabwe and takes many forms, including stealing cash or goods from the employer, embezzlement, fraud, and other related crimes.

Employers can take steps to prevent employee theft by implementing strict financial controls, conducting background checks on new hires, and providing fair wages and benefits to employees.

More: Pindula News