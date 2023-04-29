Nedbank Cup Coming To DStv Access Customers

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to riveting football action with the upcoming Nedbank Cup semi-finals starting in May.

Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 6 May. The football action does not stop there, the very next day features giant killers Stellenbosch against Sekhukhune United.

As a bonus for DStv viewers, both the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and the final will also be available to DStv Access customers.

This means the Chiefs vs Pirates playoff will be on 6 May at 15:00 and the Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune United last-four match on 7 May at 18:00.

The title decider on 27 May will be available to more viewers than ever before.

The action will be broadcast on SuperSports Variety 4, and will additionally be available for streaming via the DStv app.

More: Pindula News