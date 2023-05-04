PSL Says Sale Of Alcohol Is Not Allowed At Football Matches

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has declared that the sale of alcohol is not allowed at football matches in Zimbabwe. This statement follows a dispute over whether alcohol should be permitted at football games. Some argue that since the sponsor, Castle Lager, makes beer, alcohol should be allowed, while others believe that having alcohol at matches may lead to violence. We present the PSL statement below:

PRESS RELEASE: SALE OF ALCOHOL AT PSL MATCHES This serves to advise that the sale and consumption of alcohol during Premier Soccer League matches is prohibited. PSL Clubs are currently working to meet the required conditions for the sale of alcohol at the stadia. Football stakeholders and fans are reminded that bottles, cans, cooler boxes and other containers that can be potential missiles are not allowed in the stadium. The Police will be conducting thorough checks and searches prior to admission into the stadium. All prohibited items will be confiscated. Kudzai Bare COMMUNICATIONS AND MEDIA LIAISON OFFICER

Many countries have restrictions on alcohol sales at sporting events, particularly those involving high-risk or high-profile matches. Some countries, however, allow alcohol to be sold in restricted areas, such as VIP lounges or designated fan zones, while others ban alcohol sales entirely.

Zimbabwe allows the sale of alcohol at cricket and rugby matches.