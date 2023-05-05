ZIMSTAT To Conduct The 2nd Quarter Labour-Force Survey Between 8 &19 May

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has announced that it will be conducting the Second Quarter Labour-Force Survey (QLFS) from the 8th to the 19th of May 2023.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMSTAT said the survey is essential for providing labour markets such as employment, unemployment and income levels. Reads the statement:
The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) will be conducting the Second Quarter Labour-Force Survey (QLFS) from the 8th to 19th May 2023. The Quarterly Labour-Force Survey, conducted under the Census and Statistics Act [Chapter 10:291 of 2007, provides high-frequency labour market statistics to inform policy formulation, decision-making, human capital development strategies and compilation of Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among other key uses.
The survey also provides key labour market indicators which include but are not limited to:
i. employment levels, both formal and informal:
ii. unemployment;
iii. labour underutilization;
iv. income levels;
v. labour migration and;
vi. job losses.
The exercise will be conducted in all provinces and information collected is strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only. For ease of identification, our field personnel will have official letters and personal identity cards in their possession.
ZIMSTAT is seeking for cooperation from all households with respect to this exercise.