Marvelous Nakamba Has Made Luton Even More Resilient - Coach

Luton coach, Rob Edwards, has praised Marvelous Nakamba, an Aston Villa loanee, saying he has made the Hatters even more resilient.

Nakamba moved to Luton in January this year after falling down the pecking order at Villa Park.

In 17 appearances, Luton has only conceded three goals from open play, two of which were goalkeeper errors and one should have been disallowed for offside.

Luton boss Rob Edwards recently said on Talksport Breakfast that Nakamba has been brilliant and is his favorite player in world football at the moment. He added:

He can do what he wants, he’s been great, so humble, the charity work he does back home.

He came into our club, so humble, he smiles every day, he trains exactly how he plays. He will kick people in training, he will train like that, but he’s been the real bit of glue that’s brought us together.

He’s made us even more resilient, we were doing well before he came in, but he’s been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it.

His human qualities as well and what does on the pitch, he’s been top.

Marvelous Nakamba’s outstanding performances for Luton have helped ease the workload of the defensive line, as he recorded 10 tackles in the recent 2-0 win over Watford and averages almost four per match, the highest in the squad.

Tom Lockyer, a Welsh international defender, joked with the coach about having nothing to do since Nakamba arrived and praised the team’s unity and commitment to doing their best regardless of who is playing.

Luton Town secured a playoff spot after drawing 1-1 against Reading. They are now third on the Sky Bet Championship table with 79 points from 45 matches. Burnley and Sheffield are set to get automatic promotion, while Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Blackburn are expected to compete in the playoffs for a chance at securing a spot in the English Premier League.