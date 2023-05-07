Digital Gold Tokens To Enhance Financial Inclusion - Mangudya

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya said that the digital gold tokens will assist in stabilising the Zimbabwe dollar by acting as an alternative store of value and helping facilitate transactions for ordinary people.

The central bank is set to release the digital gold tokens on Monday, 08 May.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Mangudya said the decline in value of the local currency is being driven by “unlimited demand” for the US dollar.

He said the digital gold tokens will complement the Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins in mopping up excess liquidity in the market. Mangudya said:

The tokens function in the same way as the physical gold coins and will work in parallel with the physical gold coins introduced last year to mop up excess liquidity, reduce demand for the US dollar as a store of value and stop the depreciation of the local currency.

He said the digital tokens will be issued in milligrammes, and will be available for sale at banks in both foreign and local currency, with specific accounts such as e-gold wallets or e-gold cards for holding the assets. Added Mangudya:

The purpose is threefold, as it seeks to save, invest and be for transacting purposes, with one having the option to buy the digital gold coins in foreign currency or in local currency. The digital gold tokens have the same characteristics as the physical gold coins; the vesting period of 180 days is the same and will act as a store of value, among other things. However, the beauty of digital gold tokens is the issue of visibility and also in terms of financial inclusion.

Anyone can buy them. We are talking of 1000 milligramme which is valued at 6 cents. There was an outcry on the exclusivity on gold coins, with some saying they can only be accessed by a few, so with digital gold tokens, they will be accessible to everyone.

Last week the RBZ said applications of tokens will be accessible from banks for a minimum of US$10 for individuals and US$5 000 for financial institutions, corporates and other entities.

Payment for digital tokens or physical gold coins in local currency shall be at a 20 percent margin above the willing-buyer, willing-seller interbank mid-rate.

