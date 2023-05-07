Dynamos Supporters Urged To Stop "Sunday Offerings"

The Dynamos Football Club Supporters’ Association (DFCSA) has urged the club’s fans to desist from giving money to players after matches, which they call a “Sunday offering”.

The DFCSA said the “Sunday Offering” practice had the potential of causing division among players and should therefore be discontinued.

In a letter dated 5 May 2023, and addressed to all DFC supporters, DFCSA secretary-general Jane Mushininga said a system should be put in place to ensure that money from supporters is shared equally among the players. Reads the letter:

It has come to our attention that the “Sunday offering” we give to players after matches in the stadium has the potential to cause divisions in the camp and bring the brand and name of our sponsor into disrepute. Henceforth, we, therefore, urge all our supporters to stop this practice with immediate effect. Acknowledgement of good performance by our players is good from us supporters but we can use other means behind the scenes and not in Stadia. We can organize our Marshals to be at the team bus after matches with boxes in which our supporters can drop their offerings. Thereafter the money can be counted and shared with all players. We promise to support the team without causing discontent in the camp as well as protecting the name of our principal sponsor.

Dynamos are seeking a second win in a row as they take on Triangle United at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

DeMbare beat CAPS United 2-0 last weekend in Part One of the Harare derby.

More: Pindula News