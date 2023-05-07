Marshall Munetsi Extends Stade de Reims Contract To 2027

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi on Friday extended his contract at French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims to 2027.

Munetsi joined Reims from the South African club Orlando Pirates in 2019 and has scored seven goals this season, two better than his total of five the whole of last season.

In a statement on Friday, 05 May 2023, confirming the new contract for the Zimbabwean, Stade de Reims noted Munetsi’s “exceptional athletic qualities”. Reads the statement:

The tireless midfielder is extending his adventure at Stade de Reims for another year. He will be at Stade de Reims until 2027! One kilometer on foot wears out your shoes. Not for Marshall Munetsi. Known for his exceptional athletic qualities, he is again this year the second outfield player to have traveled the greatest distance in a Ligue 1 Uber Eats match (13.7 km)! Marshall has been able, over the seasons, to expand his technical palette and sharpen his sense of goal. The midfielder has also scored 6 goals and 3 assists this season in the league. Proof of his versatility and reliability – he who was once used as a central defender by David Guion and Oscar Garcia – is now brilliantly illustrated as an attacking midfielder or high point of a midfielder at 3. Associated with Azor Matusiwa and Dion Lopy with whom he forms one of the most complementary midfielders in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Marshy (as his teammates call him) is perhaps having his most successful season in Champagne. His sense of sacrifice, his communicative generosity and his exemplarity on and off the pitch make him one of the leaders of the Reims locker room.

When Munetsi penned the contract extension on Friday, he had 6 goals for the 2023 season.

He then scored in Reims’ 1-0 win over LOSC the following day (Saturday) to take his goal tally to 7 for the season.

More: Pindula News