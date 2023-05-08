Golden Eagles Sack Gilbert Mushangazhike

ZIFA Northern Region Division One club Golden Eagles Football Club have fired head coach Gilbert Mushangazhike.

In a statement released on Monday, 08 March 2023, Golden Eagles said Mushangazhike’s assistant, Mark Mathe will take over as interim Head Coach. Reads the statement:

Golden Eagles Football Club would like to officially announce the departure of Head Coach Gilbert Mushangazhike by mutual consent.

The club expresses its gratitude to Coach Mushangazhike for his hard work, dedication and contribution to the team during his tenure in charge, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Assistant Coach Mark Mathe will take over as interim Head Coach and lead the team in the upcoming crucial assignments against Chinhoyi Stars and MWOS FC.

The club is confident in Coach Mathe’s abilities and is committed to supporting him and the team.