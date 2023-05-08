Govt Suspends Rotational Attendance In Schools

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has directed all schools to revert to the normal five-day learning week starting from today, 08 May 2023.

In a circular dated 03 May, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Tumisang Thabela said there is no longer a need to rotate attendance at schools short of classrooms which was done to minimise COVID-19 infections.

She said rotational attendance was introduced in August 2021 as a response to rising COVID-19 cases but this has now been cancelled with immediate effect.

Thabela, however, urged schools to follow standard procedures and boarding schools to avoid overcrowding as the coronavirus is still a threat. She said:

Given that there has been a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the country and in accordance to the citizenry to consider being vaccinated, alternate attendance to school by learners as stipulated in the previous circulars is hereby cancelled with immediate effect. However, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education reiterates the need for strict and close observance of the standard operating procedures in all schools. Boarding schools should not enroll beyond their capacities and overcrowd pupils.

Last week, the World Health Organisation declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global public health emergency.

Thabela also reminded all schools, public and private, that they must accept all forms of payment for school fees and levies. She said:

All modes of payment currently obtaining in Zimbabwe shall be acceptable for fees and levies settlement. Requests by schools for payment in a specific currency are not acceptable. Parents or guardians opting to pay fees in US dollars or in Rand should be allowed to do so calculated against the prevailing bank rate on the authorised fee and levy structure and receipted, banked and expended as such up to the acquittal point.

On Saturday, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro told State media that they are on high alert to ensure that schools desist from illegal fee hikes as the 2023 Second Term commences.

