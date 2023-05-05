|
Education Latest News
National AIDS Council Donates $300 Million To BEAM
5 days ago
11 Comments
Zimbabwean Science Teacher Pockets US$250 000 In The United States
5 days ago
34 Comments
Extra Lessons: Teachers, Parents Face Corruption Charges - Govt
1 week ago
34 Comments
Government Neglecting Matabeleland South Schools - Parents
1 week ago
12 Comments
Illegal For Schools To Force Parents To Buy Uniforms From Them - Minister
1 week ago
12 Comments
ZIMSEC Registration Mop-up Exercise Insufficient - Teachers
2 weeks ago
6 Comments
Teachers Arrested Over Extra Lessons
2 weeks ago
39 Comments
Mnangagwa Backtracks On Free Education Pledge
2 weeks ago
24 Comments
New Curriculum And CALA Here To Stay
2 weeks ago
32 Comments
Schools Not Responsible For Exam Leakages - ARTUZ
2 weeks ago
15 Comments
"Capacitation Of Teachers For Competence Based Curriculum Framework Ongoing"
3 weeks ago
7 Comments
Teachers Defy Govt As Paid Holiday Extra Lessons Continue Unabated
3 weeks ago
35 Comments
ZIMSEC Examination Fees "Unhumane" - Teachers
3 weeks ago
26 Comments
Wild Animals Force Children Out Of Schools In Mbire
3 weeks ago
14 Comments
Unicef Says 129 Million Girls Are Out Of School Worldwide
3 weeks ago
8 Comments
Latest Jobs
Bell Petroleum
Administrative Assistant
4 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 07, 2023
Creative Credit
Country Sales Representatives x4
10 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Hardware Shop Supervisor
21 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Cleaner
24 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Creative Credit
Motorbike country sales representative x20
33 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Support Analyst
42 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Specialist
2 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
Practical Brands
Junior Graphics Designer
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 19, 2023
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Undergraduate Degree Programmes: 2023 August Intake
1 day ago
Deadline:
May. 31, 2023