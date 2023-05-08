Mnangagwa Hails UK "Trip Of Shame"

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described his meeting with the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa Andrew Mitchell as an opportunity to work on the full restoration of relations between Zimbabwe and Britain.

Mnangagwa had travelled to the UK to attend the coronation of the new British monarch, King Charles III and returned home on Sunday. Mnangagwa tweeted:

During my trip to London, I had the fantastic opportunity to sit down with the UK Minister for Africa, [

Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP]. Understanding what steps the UK thinks we must take and developing the relationship between the UK and Zimbabwe is an exciting opportunity for all of us.

However, Team Pachedu, a group of data analysts active on Twitter, derided Mnangagwa’s trip to London, calling it “a trip of shame.” They wrote:

ED was snubbed by both King Charles and the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak. He only met the UK Minister for Africa and the Commonwealth Secretary General, both of who expressed concern over the worsening Human Rights situation in Zimbabwe.

Other African leaders had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak but Mnangagwa got to meet Mitchell.

Mnangagwa also met Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland who emphasised Commonwealth values in their discussion centred on re-admission. Said Scotland:

Pleased to welcome the President of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa to Marlborough House for a courtesy call. The President and I discussed a range of issues, including Zimbabwe’s ongoing application to rejoin the Commonwealth and reaffirmed the commitment to the values of the Commonwealth.

Since Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 on the back of a military-assisted transition, a euphemism for a military coup, he has attempted to mend relations with the UK.

But despite his unexpected invitation to Charles III’s coronation, relations seem not to have thawed between Zimbabwe and its former colonial master.

