Lilian Temveos Appointed To Citizens Against Economic Sanctions Executive Council

Lilian Timveos has been appointed as the national secretary for training and implementation in the Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) executive council in the Midlands province.

Temveous has been advocating for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries at the turn of the millennium.

Martin Zharare, the CAES Executive Director, noted that Lilian Timveos’ appointment would assist in educating women on the negative impact of sanctions. Zharare said:

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome and congratulate the new appointee and wish her all the best in her new portfolio as we all aspire to have illegal sanctions imposed on the Zimbabwean people lifted. It is through her dedication, patriotism and resilience in the fight against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that we have seen it fit to bestow on her the leadership roll as we move to build a strong and vibrant organisation that is at the forefront of equipping citizens with the necessary skills to rise above the after-effects of the economic sanctions and become masters of their own destinies.

Lilian Timveos expressed her honour to join the team and pledged to work tirelessly to remove the sanctions imposed in the country. She stated that she and the team would conduct awareness campaigns nationwide to educate people about the Zidera act. She added:

We are going to rope in more women and train them on various income-generating projects so that they can sustain themselves and their families. We want to show the world that sanctions will not deter us from making progress and develop our country as patriotic Zimbabweans.

Lilian Timveos dumped the Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora-led led opposition parties and joined the ruling ZANU PF on 24 February 2021.

