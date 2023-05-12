Mai Titi To Defend Fraud Allegations Over $10 000 Loan Taken Using Hired Cars

Mai Titi real name Felistas Murata Edwards, will present her defence in response to allegations that she fraudulently borrowed US$10 000 using hired and stolen vehicles and an invalid passport as collateral.

The prosecution established a case against her, and the court dismissed her application for discharge.

Mai Titi, a Zimbabwean comedian, musician, entrepreneur and MC, allegedly promised to repay the loan by November 2020 after offering a Mercedes Benz vehicle as surety, despite knowing that the car was hired.

After some days, Mai Titi allegedly returned to the lender, Rachel Mhuka and demanded back the car saying it did not belong to her. She rather offered her an Audi Q5 (AFG3701) and an expired passport as surety.

Sometime in January this year, Mhuka was then approached by police from ZRP Rhodesville, who then seized the Audi Q5 saying it belonged to Else Event Car Hire.

Irked by Murata’s actions, Mhuka then lodged a complaint with the police leading to Mai Titi’s arrest.

The defence hearing is set for May 24th.

Mai Titi also faces a separate charge of failing to make payments for an Audi she hired from Else Car Rental. Mai Titi entered into an agreement with Else Car Rental to hire the Audi Q5, but she failed to make weekly payments. The car was recovered from the lender’s residence, where Mai Titi had surrendered it as collateral.