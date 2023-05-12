Part Of US$2.7 Million Cash-in-transit Robbery Money Bought Cars For Prophet

A Harare court heard that some of the US$2.7 million stolen in the armed robbery of a cash-in-transit truck transporting ZB Bank cash from Harare to Chinhoyi, was used to buy cars for a self-proclaimed prophet in appreciation.

The robbery occurred in January 2021 at the Gwebi River Bridge along Harare-Chirundu Road.

The prophet, John Karembera, testified that he received two vehicles as a gift for assisting a person referred to him by one of the suspects, Tendai Zuze. The preacher claims he was unaware that the vehicles were bought using proceeds from the robbery. He said:

The second accused (Zuze) summoned me and told me that someone had a surprise for me in the form of a car. I drove from Mutare and he directed me to go to a car sale in Mbare. There was a Hino Truck Dutro and a Toyota Dyna Truck both white in colour. When I was back in Mutare I received a phone call from the police who told me that they were conducting some investigations. I surrendered the cars at Mutare CID. I can’t really remember the exact date, but I collected them around January 2021. The police called me after about 3 or 4 days. I don’t know the relationship between the 2nd accused (Zuze) and Moreblessing Mushore who was said to be the one who had purchased the vehicles for me, but I used to pray for her when she was referred to me for prayers. When I surrendered the cars, the police told me that they would give me them back after they finished their investigations, but I have not gotten them yet. I am waiting for my cars. I believe that I will get them since I came to testify today.

The State asked for a postponement to allow the suspects’ lawyers to inspect the next exhibit. The hearing will continue on May 16.

In January 2021, ZB Bank’s internal security officer, Shadreck Njowa, and other suspects allegedly plotted to rob a cash-in-transit truck carrying US$2,775,000. One of the crew members, Fanuel Musakwa, communicated with the suspects about their location while en route to distribute the money at various ZB Bank branches. Three hitchhikers were picked up, and at the 60km mark, they produced a pistol and threatened the crew. More accomplices arrived in another vehicle with pistols, and they offloaded the boxes of cash and fled the scene.