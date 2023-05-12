Police Seek Kadoma Man For Defrauding Employer Of Over US$134 000

Police in Gweru, Midlands Province, are searching for Gerald Takunda Machimula (40) from Kadoma for defrauding his employer, Geo Associates Private Limited, of over US$134,000.

Machimula represented the company in Midlands Province and sold mine claims on behalf of the company but did not remit the money. An audit later revealed the fraud, and it was found that he submitted counterfeit receipts and certificates.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident. Said Inspector Mahoko:

The suspect was employed by Geo Associates, a Harare-based company which owns mining claims in and around Midlands Province. The suspect was the company’s representative based in Midlands Province.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko stated that the audit revealed Machimula had sold several claims but did not submit the money to the company. Machimula issued counterfeit receipts and certificates to conceal his fraudulent activities and later absconded.

Inspector Mahoko appealed to the public to report any information that could lead to the arrest of Machimula. He urged individuals to approach CID Gweru or the nearest police station with such information.

The offence of fraud is governed by section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23). The penalty depends on the seriousness of the matter and offenders can be fined or imprisoned or both.