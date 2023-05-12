RBZ: 135 Applications Received For Gold-backed Digital Tokens
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced the outcome of the RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens issue No. 1/2023, held on May 12, 2023. The Bank received 135 applications worth ZW$14,077,337,421 to purchase gold-backed digital tokens.
In a notice seen by Pindula News, the central bank reported that the full amount was allotted. The details of the results are as follows:
Zimbabwe dollar bids:
- Number of Bids Received: 132
- Value of Bids Received: 14,077,337,421
- Amount Allotted: 14,077,337,421
- Price per Milligram of Gold: 100.87
- Milligrams of Gold Purchased: 139,559,209
United States dollar bids:
- Number of Bids Received: 3
- Value of Bids Received: 810
- Amount Allotted: 810
- Price per Milligram of Gold: 0.0688
- Milligrams of Gold Purchased: 11 773
Total milligrams of gold purchased: 139,570,982 (139.57 kg of gold)
RBZ GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKENS ISSUE NO. 2/2023:
The Reserve also announced that Applications for the second issue of the RBZ gold-backed digital tokens must be submitted through banks during the week for settlement and issuance on Thursday, May 18, 2023.