RBZ: 135 Applications Received For Gold-backed Digital Tokens

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced the outcome of the RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens issue No. 1/2023, held on May 12, 2023. The Bank received 135 applications worth ZW$14,077,337,421 to purchase gold-backed digital tokens.

In a notice seen by Pindula News, the central bank reported that the full amount was allotted. The details of the results are as follows:

Zimbabwe dollar bids:

Number of Bids Received: 132

Value of Bids Received: 14,077,337,421

Amount Allotted: 14,077,337,421

Price per Milligram of Gold: 100.87

Milligrams of Gold Purchased: 139,559,209

United States dollar bids:

Number of Bids Received: 3

Value of Bids Received: 810

Amount Allotted: 810

Price per Milligram of Gold: 0.0688

Milligrams of Gold Purchased: 11 773

Total milligrams of gold purchased: 139,570,982 (139.57 kg of gold)

RBZ GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKENS ISSUE NO. 2/2023:

The Reserve also announced that Applications for the second issue of the RBZ gold-backed digital tokens must be submitted through banks during the week for settlement and issuance on Thursday, May 18, 2023.