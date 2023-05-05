|
Business Latest News
RBZ Forex Auction: Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate
1 day ago
40 Comments
Cost Of Living In Zimbabwe Increased In April - ZIMSTAT
2 days ago
24 Comments
Zimbabweans Say "The Zimbabwean Dream Is To Leave Zimbabwe," As Life Gets Tougher
3 days ago
106 Comments
ZINARA Has Increased Toll Fees Effective 1 May 2023
3 days ago
3 Comments
Hwange Unit 8 Ready For Synchronisation - Energy Minister
4 days ago
41 Comments
RBZ Gold-backed Digital Currency A Scam - Opposition Leader
4 days ago
27 Comments
Mthuli Ncube Threatens Fresh Interest Rate Hike
4 days ago
41 Comments
RBZ To Introduce Gold-backed Digital Tokens On 8 May
6 days ago
54 Comments
Some Businesses Reject Zimbabwe Dollar
6 days ago
51 Comments
Food Poverty Line Now At $25 000 - ZIMSTAT
1 week ago
23 Comments
Monthly Inflation Hits 2.4% In April
1 week ago
13 Comments
VP Chiwenga Calls For Calm Amid Decline Of Zimbabwe Dollar
1 week ago
69 Comments
EU Attending ZITF For The 1st Time Ever
1 week ago
0 Comments
Prices Of Basic Commodities Have Significantly Increased - Survey
1 week ago
0 Comments
ZESA Allowed To Increase Generation Of Electricity At Kariba
1 week ago
0 Comments
Latest Jobs
Bell Petroleum
Administrative Assistant
7 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 07, 2023
Creative Credit
Country Sales Representatives x4
13 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Hardware Shop Supervisor
24 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Cleaner
26 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Creative Credit
Motorbike country sales representative x20
36 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Support Analyst
45 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Specialist
2 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
Practical Brands
Junior Graphics Designer
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 19, 2023
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Undergraduate Degree Programmes: 2023 August Intake
1 day ago
Deadline:
May. 31, 2023