Elections Will Be Held In August - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that the 2023 general elections will be held in August.

He said this while addressing thousands of ZANU PF supporters who had come to witness the commissioning of the Rwenya Bridge which was swept away in 2013. The Herald quoted him as saying:

Let’s keep our heritage by voting for ZANU PF. Elections will be held in August, I am releasing a little bit of information.

Last month President Mnangagwa said he will announce the election date before the end of May.

Addressing the same gathering, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the 2023 harmonised elections will take place as scheduled. He said:

This election is coming. It is not reversible. We ought to hold these elections in a peaceful environment. This is our country. We do not know of any other country other than Zimbabwe. Elections come and go but our relations will remain so we do not want political violence. My message is I will vote for President Mnangagwa. Who are you going to vote for? We should vote for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF MPs and councillors. Here in Mudzi, you should vote for Cde Jonathan Samkange as our Member of Parliament in Mudzi South.

The general elections must be held between 26 July and 26 August, to comply with Constitutional regulations that the election must come not more than 30 days after the expiry period of the current Parliament.

Current laws also stipulate that a proclamation can only be made 44-88 days before the election date.

More: Pindula News