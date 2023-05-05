|
Elections In Zimbabwe Latest News
Mwonzora Issues Threats As MDC Members Participate In CCC Nomination Process
17 hours ago
23 Comments
Madzibaba Andby Warns Churches Against Exaggerating ED's Voters
19 hours ago
73 Comments
ZANU PF Sitting MP Allegedly Received 8 Votes In Primary Elections
2 days ago
44 Comments
Omega Sibanda Pledges To Support Rival In Harmonised Elections
3 days ago
53 Comments
CCC Won't Reveal Names Of Nominees In Rural Areas - Siziba
4 days ago
59 Comments
CCC Says Vetting Of Parliamentary Nominees Completed
6 days ago
37 Comments
ZANU PF Set To Hold Primaries Reruns In Wards
6 days ago
20 Comments
Mwonzora Says MDC Wasn't Instructed To Challenge ZEC's Delimitation Report
1 week ago
25 Comments
ZANU PF Speaks On Title Deeds, Land Ownership, 99-year Leases, 2023 Elections
1 week ago
22 Comments
"Postponement Of 2023 Elections Will Plunge Zimbabwe Into A Constitutional Crisis"
1 week ago
34 Comments
Silobela Chief Orders Subjects To Mobilise Votes For ZANU PF
1 week ago
69 Comments
ZANU PF Reinstates "Tumbwa Brewer" As Chipinge South Candidate
1 week ago
27 Comments
Villagers To Be Gathered At Polling Stations And Vote ZANU PF, Says Mohadi
1 week ago
61 Comments
Kembo Mohadi Orders Chiefs To Ensure Their Subjects Vote For ZANU PF
1 week ago
37 Comments
Chamisa Demands Aspiring CCC Candidates Prove Loyalty To "The Creator"
1 week ago
31 Comments
