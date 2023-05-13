Government Hospitals Now Death Traps, Nurses Tell Parliament

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) officials have described public health facilities across the country as death traps due to underfunding by the Government.

This came out during a meeting between ZINA officials and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Wednesday.

ZINA Harare province chairperson Lucas Sharara pointed out that public health nurses are ignored by the Government and as a result, most of them are leaving the country for greener pastures. Said Sharara:

Why do our leaders go to Borrowdale Trauma Centre for medical services leaving our hospitals such as Harare and Parirenyatwa respectively? The good thing is we all die in the end. It is better to be slaves somewhere if we can make a living than living under the current conditions. I cannot afford a car, house mortgage, or anything, because of the RTGS salary.

ZINA Harare province treasurer Allan Nyamupinga said nurses are currently earning ZWL$45 000. He said:

ZINA has been trying to engage the employer but to no avail. Only two meetings had been held so far with the leadership of the new Republic’s Health ministry and this was only after protests by the nurses. We have written letters without getting any responses. Those representing us in the Nurses Council are not known to us. We cannot talk of allowances because they can be withdrawn anytime. Fees are pegged in USD whilst l am earning just $45 000.

A midwife from Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital identified as Sister Mukudu said women were giving birth on floor beds.

She also revealed that the hospital designed to accommodate 30 expecting women was now forced to admit at least 70.

Thousands of nurses have left the country for countries such as the UK, Ireland and Australia among others for better prospects.

This has left many health clinics in Zimbabwe understaffed and struggling to cope with the demand for health services.

