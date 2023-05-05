|
Health Latest News
Council Redoubles Efforts To Control Budiriro Cholera Outbreak
5 days ago
34 Comments
11 Budiriro Residents Contract Cholera From Contaminated Well
5 days ago
27 Comments
Govt Reneges On Doctors' Land Pledge
6 days ago
16 Comments
China Donates 500 Boreholes To Zimbabwe
1 week ago
44 Comments
Ministry Of Health Takes Bilharzia Treatment To Schools
1 week ago
3 Comments
Lake Kariba A Hotspot For Fish For Sex Trade - NAC
3 weeks ago
34 Comments
Doctors For Human Rights Condemn Plan To Criminalise Recruitment Of Healthcare Workers By Foreigners
3 weeks ago
21 Comments
Over 700 Girls Between 10 And 14 Years Gave Birth In 2022
3 weeks ago
61 Comments
Zimbabwean Actress Tino Katsande Pleads With "Gold Mafia" To Buy Cancer Machines
3 weeks ago
53 Comments
Recruitment Of Zimbabwean Nurses A Crime Against Humanity - VP Chiwenga
4 weeks ago
38 Comments
Zimbabwe Red Cross Training Nurse Aides Across The Country
1 month ago
15 Comments
Zimbabwe Has Only One Functional Cancer Machine
1 month ago
36 Comments
Bulawayo Water Crisis Affect Mpilo Central Hospital
1 month ago
14 Comments
Global Recruitment Ban A Huge Blow - Zimbabwean Nurses
1 month ago
20 Comments
100 Children Benefit From Free Hernia Surgery Programme
1 month ago
15 Comments
Latest Jobs
Bell Petroleum
Administrative Assistant
4 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 07, 2023
Creative Credit
Country Sales Representatives x4
10 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Hardware Shop Supervisor
21 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Cleaner
23 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Creative Credit
Motorbike country sales representative x20
33 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Support Analyst
42 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Specialist
2 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
Practical Brands
Junior Graphics Designer
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 19, 2023
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Undergraduate Degree Programmes: 2023 August Intake
1 day ago
Deadline:
May. 31, 2023