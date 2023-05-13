Jah Prayzah Launches "Chiremerera", His First Of Two Albums

Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe, on Friday night, launched his 12th album, “‘Chiremerera” at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

The musician’s mother officially launched the album and was joined on stage by Jah Prayzah’s wife and uncle, who played a significant role in shaping his music career.

When he took to the stage, Jah Prayzah performed some of his most popular songs, including the title track, “Chiremerera”.

Feli Nandi and Baba Harare also graced the stage to keep the crowd dancing and cheering throughout the night.

After launching “Chiremerera” which mean “Respectability” on Friday, the tall and lanky musician will this Saturday launch his 13th album, “Maita Baba” which mean “Thank You Father” at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The launch of the two albums was preceeded by the release of a single titled Sarungano featuring Feli Nandi (Felistas Chipendo) and accompanied by a video.

Jah Prayzah’s double album launch is a feat only achieved by the late Leonard Dembo, not only once, but twice, locally.

In 1987 Dembo released Sharai and Kuziya Mbuya Huudzwa albums and then in 1994 he gave the world two master pieces of albums – Paw Paw and Nzungu Ndamenya.

More: Pindula News