Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 9 Fixtures, Venues

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) action resumes this weekend, with matches lined up for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Matchday 9 fixtures kicked off on Friday when Cranborne Bullets took on Greenfuel at the National Sports Stadium.

Two matches, that is, Herentals College versus Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars versus FC Platinum, will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime.

Below are all the PSL 2023 matchday fixtures:

Friday, 12 May 2023

Cranborne Bullets vs Greenfuel – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Saturday, 13 May 2023

Herentals College vs Dynamos – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Sheasham – Luveve Stadium (3 PM)

Manica Diamonds vs Chicken Inn – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

Sunday, 14 May 2023

CAPS United vs Hwange – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Triangle United vs Yadah – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

Highlanders vs Simba Bhora – Barbourfields Stadium (3 PM)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs FC Platinum – Baobab Stadium (3 PM)

Monday, 15 May 2023

ZPC Kariba vs Black Rhinos National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Meanwhile, in the match played on Friday, Cranborne Bullets continued with their revival in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they edged newcomers Greenfuel 1-0.

Kingsley Mureremba scored the only goal of the match from close range, inside 22 minutes, after a good cross from Agrippa Manokore.

Nesbert Saruchera’s side was bottom of the log standings barely two weeks ago, having gone for their first six games without a win.

They have now managed two successive 1-0 wins, having beaten Simba Bhora before yesterday’s encounter with Greenfuel.

More: Pindula News