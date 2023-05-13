PSL Suspends Use Of Bata Stadium

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has suspended the use of Bata Stadium in Gweru to allow the completion of construction work at the ground.

This follows an outcry by football stakeholders that the stadium was not yet suitable to host topflight matches after paying fans were last week forced to watch a match while standing “outside” the stadium.

In a statement released on Friday, 12 May, Kudzai Bare, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer said:

This serves to advise that in the interest of all football stakeholders, Bata Stadium will not be hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches to allow the completion of the construction work that is currently taking place at the stadium. We applaud Sheasham FC for embarking on such a massive project which will help change the Zimbabwean football landscape.

Bata Stadium, which is the home ground to Sheasham FC, has only hosted one PSL match, that is, the match between the Midlands province-based team against Highlanders last weekend. The match ended 0-0.

The majority of Zimbabwe’s stadiums are in poor condition and require significant investment to bring them up to modern standards.

Stadiums such as Rufaro Stadium and Gwanzura Stadium, both in Harare and Sakubva Stadium in Mutare are some of the stadiums in dire need of repairs and upgrades.

Dynamos, CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Herentals, Yadah, ZPC Kariba and Cranborne Bullets, have only one functional football stadium – the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

More: Pindula News