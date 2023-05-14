Bulawayo Chiefs Win 4 Successive Matches, Binzi Scores Twice, DeMbare In Another Goalless Draw

Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday made it four wins in a row in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after beating debutants Sheasham 2-0 at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Chiefs, who started the season rather poorly, with three draws and one loss in their first four matches, are the first side to win four matches in a row in the 2023 season.

Billy Veremu opened the scoring in the 5th minute before Mthokozisi Msebe doubled Chief’s lead in the first-half stoppage time.

The win took Bulawayo Chiefs’ points tally to 15 and into second place behind Manica Diamonds who are top with the same number of points but have a superior goal difference.

In a match played at the National Sports Stadium, Dynamos were held to a 0-0 draw by Herentals.

It was DeMbare’s second successive goalless draw in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after drawing with Triangle United at the same venue last weekend.

In another PSL match played on Saturday, Manica Diamonds beat Chicken Inn 2-0 at Gibbo Stadium, with top goal scorer Fortune Binzi finding the net twice.

Results of matches played on Saturday:

Herentals 0-0 Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Sheasham

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Chicken Inn

Here are the matches lined up for this Sunday:

CAPS United vs Hwange – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Triangle United vs Yadah – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

Highlanders vs Simba Bhora – Barbourfields Stadium (3 PM)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs FC Platinum – Baobab Stadium (3 PM)

ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos clash at the National Sports Stadium on Monday to complete the matchday 9 round of fixtures.

More: Pindula News