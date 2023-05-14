Man Arrested For Abandoning Sick Donkey

A 28-year-old man from Dobi Village in Matopo, Matabeleland South Province has appeared in court for abandoning his sick donkey on the side of the road to recover all alone.

The man, Justin Maphosa, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube charged with the crime of abandoning an injured animal as defined in Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act Chapter 9:09.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 12 May on ZWL$20 000.

Prosecutors alleged that between the period 23 April and 27 April, Maphosa abandoned his injured donkey on the side of the road to recover all alone.

This was reportedly discovered by the director of Matabeleland Animal Rescue and Equine Sanctuary (MARES) Claire Einhorn Julie (59) following a tip-off from concerned villagers.

Claire reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Maphosa.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it is a criminal offence to cause unnecessary suffering to any animal or to fail to provide an animal with food, water, and veterinary care.

It is also illegal to engage in activities such as hunting, trapping, and poisoning that cause unnecessary suffering to animals.

The Act is enforced by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

More: Pindula News