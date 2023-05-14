ZANU PF In Bid To Douse Infighting In Mnangagwa's Backyard

The ruling ZANU PF party is reportedly being ravaged by infighting, especially in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home province, Midlands, following controversial primary elections that were characterised by vote rigging and violence.

Documents obtained by The Standard show that ZANU PF is set to hold a series of crisis meetings to address tensions that were laid bare during the primary polls.

Party members are reportedly avoiding meetings called by some party candidates raising fears within ZANU PF circles of a “bhora musango” scenario in the upcoming general elections.

Bhora musango was a clandestine campaign by some ZANU PF leaders in the run-up to the 2008 harmonised elections, which urged the party members to vote against the late Robert Mugabe, despite voting for the party’s parliamentary and local authority candidates.

For instance, in Gokwe, former Cabinet minister Flora Buka, who beat sitting Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena on Friday called for a meeting that was attended by 17 party supporters.

Lovemore Matuke, who is in charge of security in the ZANU PF politburo, is heading to Midlands on Tuesday to try and address the simmering tensions.

Matuke will address the provincial chairman, provincial commissar and his deputy, the provincial secretary for security.

He will also engage the top six of all the eight district coordinating committees and executive committees in Midlands.

All the 28 party candidates for the National Assembly have also been summoned to the crunch meeting. Reads a notice:

Please be advised that there will be a special meeting to be addressed by the national secretary for security Cde L. Matuke and members of his delegation on (Tuesday) May 16, 2023 Time: 11 am Venue: The Midlands Convention Centre — Gweru. The meeting will discuss issues in regard to challenges being encountered by constituencies or matters related to lack of cohesion after the party primaries.

When contacted for a comment on Saturday, Matuke told The Standard that party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa would issue a detailed statement.

Mnangagwa recently said he will announce the date for the elections before the end of this month but confirmed that the polls will be held in August.

More: Pindula News