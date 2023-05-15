Glen View 3 Bigger Cholera Epicentre Than Budiriro 1

The City of Harare had by Wednesday last week revealed that 28 confirmed and 96 suspected cholera cases had been recorded in the capital, with 11 people being admitted at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital.

City health services manager, Richard Chigerwe told a Special Council meeting held at Town House on Tuesday that the confirmed cases were in Budiriro, Glenview and Dzivarasekwa high-density suburbs. He said:

There are now 28 confirmed Cholera cases in Harare City as at 6 May 2023. Seven of these reside in Budiriro 1 while one is from Dzivarasekwa, 16 are from Glen View 3, two are from Mt Pleasant Heights and one is from Mbare. Glen View 3 suburb is now the bigger epicenter compared to Budiriro 1.

Chigerwe urged residents to use water from treated sources saying most of the cholera cases are not linked.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said that contaminated water sources are behind the outbreak in the capital, but he believes the situation is under control.

This year’s first cholera case was recorded in February in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

In 2018 and 2019, at least 10 000 cholera cases were recorded in Zimbabwe with 69 deaths.

