Juru Man (58) Murders Daughter-in-law

A 58-year-old man from Goromonzi fatally struck his daughter-in-law with an axe on the head before committing suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Farai Rupondo of Njerere Village, Juru committed the heinous crime before taking his own life on Saturday, 13 May. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder in which Farai Rupondo (58) killed his daughter-in-law Maybe Boboneya (20) before committing suicide by consuming poison on 13th May 2023 at Njerere Village, Juru. Farai Rupondo, who was armed with bottles, petrol and an axe, lit a thatched bedroom hut in which his son Shepherd Njerere (34), Maybe Boboneya and an infant (2) were sleeping in. Shepherd Njerere was struck with a bottle on the face after managing to escape from the bedroom through the window. The infant was struck with an axe several times on the neck, while Maybe Boboneya was struck with an axe on the head and left leg. Maybe Boboneya died on the spot while the infant was taken to Shamva Hospital for treatment. The motive behind this gruesome murder case is not yet known.

Murder cases in Zimbabwe have been on the rise in recent years with the senselessness of some of the crimes raising questions about the mental state of the perpetrators.

Below are some general signs that may indicate a person is experiencing mental health problems:

Changes in mood that may include feeling sad or withdrawn for an extended period, sudden changes in mood or energy levels, or increased irritability or anger.

Changes in behavior which could involve changes in a person’s sleep patterns, appetite, or personal hygiene.

People with mental illness may have trouble focusing, making decisions, or remembering things.

Experiencing hallucinations or delusions such as hearing voices or seeing things that aren’t there.

More: Pindula News