Ngezi Platinum Stars Go Top With 2-0 Win Over FC Platinum

Ngezi Platinum Stars climbed to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Sunday after beating FC Platinum 2-0 in a match played at Baobab Stadium.

It was Ngezi Platinum Stars’ first win over their rivals at home since 2017.

FC Platinum have now gone five matches without a win. They have already conceded 11 goals in their first nine matches compared to 14 in the whole of last season.

Tinotenda Murasiranwa squeezed in the first goal after 34 minutes for Ngezi Platinum Stars after a goalmouth melee before another youngster Takunda Benhura netted Madamburo’s second goal in the second half.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are now on 17 points after nine games, with Highlanders, who have played a game less, in second position on 16 points, the same as CAPS United who have an inferior goal difference.

Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo Chiefs, who are 4th and 5th on the log standings respectively, have 15 points each.

In other matches played on Sunday, CAPS United were held to a goalless draw by Hwange at the National Sports Stadium, Triangle drew 1-1 against Yadah Stars at Gibbo Stadium while Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium.

Results from Matchday 9 fixtures played so far:

Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Green Fuel

Herentals 0-0 Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Sheasham

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Chicken Inn

CAPS United 0-0 Hwange

Triangle United 1-1 Yadah

Highlanders 0-0 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 FC Platinum

ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos clash at the National Sports Stadium this Monday to complete the matchday 9 round of fixtures.

More: Pindula News