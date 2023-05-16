CCC Condemns Unfreezing Of Assets Linked To Gold Mafia, Urges Investigation

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) condemns the unfreezing of financial assets by the RBZ’s Financial Intelligence Unit, allegedly belonging to the Gold Mafia, those involved in the theft and smuggling of Zimbabwean gold. The unfreezing of assets came just three days after parliamentary committees were denied the opportunity to investigate the evidence presented in the #GoldMafia documentary.

The party led by Nelson Chamisa, a former Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services during the Government of National Unity (GNU) says this raises concerns regarding the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

It says swift action is necessary to investigate fully and bring to justice those involved in illicit activities. The party has launched a campaign #ARRESTGOLDMAFIA. In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, the party said:

ARREST GOLD MAFIA: Just three days after the parliamentary committees were denied the chance to investigate the overwhelming evidence presented in the #GoldMafia documentary by the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, the RBZ’s Financial Intelligence Unit issued a directive to unfreeze financial assets belonging to individuals allegedly involved in the theft and smuggling of Zimbabwean gold. We strongly condemn these actions that appear to be aimed at obstructing a proper investigation. This raises significant concerns about the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency. We urge swift action to be taken to investigate this issue fully and bring those found to be involved in illicit activity to justice. #ARRESTGOLDMAFIA

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) directed financial institutions to unfreeze the accounts and assets of individuals implicated in alleged smuggling and money laundering, as per Al Jazeera’s documentary series “Gold Mafia”.

The RBZ froze the assets of four Zimbabwean nationals who admitted to accepting money to facilitate gold smuggling and money laundering in the series. However, the FIU director stated that no transactions linked to money laundering were found related to the allegations in the documentary, and there was no good reason for the freezing order to remain in place.